Bhubaneswar temperature reaches 44.6°C, red alert issued for twin city

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar temperature reached 44.6°C, making it the hottest place in Odisha by 2:30 pm, informed the MeT. Reports further said that a red alert has been issued for the twin city.

The Meteorological Center here in Bhubaneswar has warned of severe heatwave in Odisha for five days that is till May 4. The day time temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next four to five days.

Heatwave conditions will prevail for the next four days. The weather department has estimated that the temperature in the state will increase by 2 degrees in 2 days. The temperature will be 4 to 6 degrees above normal in most parts of the state. Bhubaneswar temperature is expected to rise further said reports.

As a result, strong summer breeze will be experienced. The temperature may touch 45 degrees in some places. This situation is likely to remain till May 2. Reports further say that a red warning has been issued for some places. The Meteorological Department has appealed to take the heat wave seriously. Till May 9, there shall be no relief from the heat in the state, said weatherman Uma Shankar Das.

An alert has been issued for North Coastal Odisha and South Coastal Odisha districts for a heatwave within the next 24 hours. Along with this an orange alert has been issued for Ganjam and Gajapati.

Heatwave will be experienced in most of the districts of the state. Severe heatwave is likely on the April 27 and April 28. In the coming days, some districts may also record temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. Since March 15, the continuous flow of heat has continued. However rain is likely in some places in May.