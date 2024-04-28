Android 15 notification cooldown feature could stop your device from vibrating continuously on notifications

Android 15 is expected to release in Q3 of 2025 and we do know some features that will be on-board in the OS. In the first developer preview of its Android 15 update, Google has already introduced us with the feature called “notification cooldown”. As the name suggests, the feature will gradually lower the notification volume when you receive successive notifications from the same app. However, the notification cooldown feature does not stop these notifications from vibrating your device. The latest update will however change the setting for good.

As reported by Android Authority, the latest Android 15 Beta 1.2 update brings a notification cooldown feature. However, Google has hidden this feature from the users in Android 15 Beta 1. There is a toggle which can handle the vibration on your smartphone. The toggle enables the user to prevent your device from vibrating in their pocket and that too at a time when it receives tons of successive notifications in the same app.

In the main notifications cooldown feature, “vibrate when unlocked” is disabled by default in the settings. However, it is not hard to enable the feature. If you are worried that the notifications will trigger your phone to vibrate abruptly you can turn on this feature for the peace of your mind. Well, if you think that you will be missing a lot of notifications, you can change the settings to notification cooldown entirely. On the other hand, you can change the default “apply cooldown to all notifications” to “apply cooldown to conversations” too. This will ensure that you do not miss important notifications.

Even though the Android 15 notification cooldown feature was hidden in the in Android 15 Beta 1, it will come back in the future beta update. The Android 15 Beta 2 which is expected to be released in next month is likely to offer the Android 15 notification cooldown.