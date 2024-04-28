Beware! Apple ID account bug can lock you out of your account, can force password reset

There has been an emergence of Apple ID account bug and some users are facing the issue currently. The bug has the ability to lock users out of their accounts, reported several users on social media platforms. The issue has appeared on the accounts of some users and they have complained of being logged out from one or more devices. While some users were asked to change their Apple ID password, some users were unaffected by it.

As the users reset their password, they were given access to their accounts once again. This issue of Apple ID account bug was initially reported by 9to5Mac. Many users who were impacted by the issue mentioned about that on social media platforms. Michael Tsai, Mac software developer mentioned that in its blog post. He mentioned that his iPhone was first asked for his Apple ID password. Later, he was informed that his account was locked. Even though Tsai managed to reset his password without much fuss using his Mac, he had experienced some bugs in the process.

Meanwhile, developer Dave Wood stated that he received an alert about his Apple ID being locked. In the screenshot that he shared, it was mentioned that the account was locked for security reasons. There was two options available Unlock account and cancel. Just like Tsai, he was asked to wait for an hour. It was because he had Apple’s Stolen Device Protection feature enabled on his phone. Multiple users have also shared their experiences on X, Threads as well as Mastodan.

The company has not mentioned any issues in Apple ID and iCloud Account and Sign In at the time of publishing this article.

