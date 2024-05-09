Gold price in India drops in India for 24 carat, 22 carat on 9th May
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has dropped marginally in India in the last 24 hours. On May 9, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 72,270, 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,250. The rates have dropped by Rs 110 and Rs 100 (for 24 carat and 22 carat) in the last 24 hours.
Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 9, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,270, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,250.
Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,240
|Rs 66,400
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,270
|Rs 66,250
|Chennai
|Rs 72,330
|Rs 66,300
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,270
|Rs 66,250
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,270
|Rs 66,250
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,270
|Rs 66,250
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,270
|Rs 66,250
Silver price in India: The rate of silver in India has dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 9, 2024, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.