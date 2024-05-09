Below Header Govt Ad

Gold price in India drops in India for 24 carat, 22 carat on 9th May

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price in India
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has dropped marginally in India in the last 24 hours. On May 9, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 72,270, 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,250. The rates have dropped by Rs 110 and Rs 100 (for 24 carat and 22 carat) in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 9, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,270, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,250.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,240 Rs 66,400
Mumbai Rs 72,270 Rs 66,250
Chennai Rs 72,330 Rs 66,300
Kolkata Rs 72,270 Rs 66,250
Hyderabad Rs 72,270 Rs 66,250
Bangalore Rs 72,270 Rs 66,250
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,270 Rs 66,250

Silver price in India: The rate of silver in India has dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 9, 2024, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Likely To Launch Soon; Patent Image Leaked

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 4786 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.