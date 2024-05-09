Gold price in India drops in India for 24 carat, 22 carat on 9th May

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has dropped marginally in India in the last 24 hours. On May 9, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 72,270, 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,250. The rates have dropped by Rs 110 and Rs 100 (for 24 carat and 22 carat) in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 9, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,270, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,250.

Changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,240 Rs 66,400 Mumbai Rs 72,270 Rs 66,250 Chennai Rs 72,330 Rs 66,300 Kolkata Rs 72,270 Rs 66,250 Hyderabad Rs 72,270 Rs 66,250 Bangalore Rs 72,270 Rs 66,250 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,270 Rs 66,250

Silver price in India: The rate of silver in India has dropped in the last 24 hours. On May 9, 2024, silver costs Rs 85,000 per kilogram.