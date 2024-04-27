Apple iOS 18 might bring generative AI features to iPhone; Company Resumes talks with OpenAI

The Cupertino -based tech giant Apple has resumed talks with OpenAI to bring generative AI features to its upcoming operating system -iOS 18, reported Bloomberg’s Mark Gurnman. The company started the discussion with the ChatGpt parent company about a deal earlier this year.

The comapny aims to equip the iPhones with generative AI capabilities with the latest iteration of OS update.

Apart from OpenAi, the tech giant is also having discussion with Google to license its Gemini AI chatbot. That means the company partner with both OpenAI and Google, or choose one of them for its own-AI chatbot.

The iPhone users in China could receive generative AI capabilities powered by Baidu with the iOS 18 update as the country does not allow Google products in its vicinity.

Meanwhile, the company is expected to unveil the iOS 18 operating system at its Worldwide Developers Conference. However, the iOS 18 update could arrive for the public with the upcoming iPhone 16 series later this year.

Apple’s iOS 18 is being touted as one of the “biggest” software updates in the iPhone maker’s history. It is expected to arrive with some long-awaited features.

Apple AI model



The company is also working on its own AI model and is currently developing a large language model (LLM), said reports. It is being said that the LLM will be entirely on-device, which means it will be powered by a processor inside the phones rather than run from the cloud.

However, the inclusion of an on-device model could make it less powerful and knowledgeable than the other chatbots suchas ChatGPT or Gemini.

However, at this point all we have are speculations and rumours and what the final product of Apple will be like will be known after its launch. So, lets wait and see what the tech giant has planned for its much-anticipated OS update and AI model.