BJD Election Manifesto for 2024 elections likely to be released today

Bhubaneswar: The BJD Election Manifesto for 2024 elections is likely to be released on Thursday said reliable reports. According to reports, there is ample chance of BJD releasing its party election manifesto today.

There will be some surprising decisions in the manifesto that is scheduled to be rrelaesed by the party today. Nabin Odisha and 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian the chief election strategist of BJD, gave this information.

The State Government is working towards a developed Odisha by 2034. Therefore, its shape can be seen in the election results of BJD. 5T Chairman and BJDs approach and the party’s future course of action may be included in the party manifesto.

What will be the name of this manifesto and what will be on the display page or image as well as what will be the approach and strategy are being monitored very closely by several people.

On April 18, the Chairman 5T Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian via a video urged people of Odisha to suggest additions to the BJD manifesto.

The Chairman wrote, “BJD government is people’s government. Please contribute your valuable suggestions for the BJD manifesto.” He further added, “HCM @naveen_odisha gives lot of importance to your suggestions.”

It is worth mentioning here that, Odisha BJD’s manifesto committee was formed on April 10, recently MP Chandra Shekhar Sahu had been appointed as the manifesto committee Chairman of Biju Janata Dal.

Reports say that on Wednesday, the Election Manifesto Committee of BJD was formed. MP Chandrashekhar Sahu has been made the committee chairman. BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik has appointed six people as co-chairpersons.

The other members in the committee are Debi Prasad Mishra, Pratap Dev, Sudam Marndi, Mangala Kishan, Padmanav Behera, Kasturi Mohapatra, etc.

The party Supremo Naveen Patnaik has appointed Amar Patnaik as the convenor and Sasmit Patra as co-convener of the BJD manifesto committee.

It is worth mentioning that there are three non resident Odisha expert committee members in the committee. In total there are as many as 38 members in the committee, said the official press release.

The Committee will have discussion with various sectors of society, different areas, different age groups and prepare a manifesto that will lead to transformation towards “New Odisha-Empowered Odisha (Nabin Odisha – Sasakta Odisha)”.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the People of Odisha had been requested to kindly provide their valuable inputs through the email id: bjdmanifesto2024@gmail.com.