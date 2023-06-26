Android users face fewer usability problems compared to iOS

Users of Android are less likely to encounter usability problems than their iOS counterparts, suggesting that Android may be a more intuitive operating system.

Technology
By IANS 0
Android better than ios
Photo: IANS

San Francisco: Users of Android are less likely to encounter usability problems than their iOS counterparts, suggesting that Android may be a more intuitive operating system, a new report has shown.

According to smartphone comparison service provider Green Smartphones, Android is 58 per cent easier to use than Apple’s operating system.

The report analysed 12 common operations such as “how to screen record”, “how to share my location”, “how to take a screenshot”, and others on Android and iOS.

Following analysis, Android outperformed iOS in ten of these twelve areas, with fewer users needing to look up instructions. Android only trailed iOS in screenshots and QR code scanning, where iOS appeared more intuitive to users.

Moreover, the report said that “about 2,26,000 monthly searches are made by users looking to perform basic to intermediate-level tasks on Android, compared to around 3,58,000 on iOS — a 58.41 per cent difference. This is despite the fact that the total number of iPhone users has only just slightly eclipsed the number of Android users in the US”.

The report examined Google search volume in the US and used the average monthly search volume for the previous 12 months for the analysis.

Also Read: Watch: Google Pixel Takes A Jibe On Apple IPhone 14 In New ‘Best Phones Forever’ Ad

You might also like
Technology

Amazon vs Flipkart: Where can you find the cheapest iPhone 14?

Technology

OnePlus 12 latest leak suggests a better camera setup onboard

Technology

Budget phone Nokia C21 Pro now comes in a Purple color option for Rs 6,999

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup to include 3 models: Report

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans