Watch: Google Pixel takes a jibe on Apple iPhone 14 in new ‘best phones forever’ ad campaign

Google and Apple have long been competing in the premium smartphone segment after the search giant introduced its Pixel phones. Taking a step further in the rivalry, Google has made a direct dig at the iPhone in one of its new ad campaigns ‘BestPhonesForever’. The campaign features a series of ads depicting iPhones as old that have not been able to keep up with Pixel phones.

In Google’s clever new ads, they compare their Pixel phones to Apple’s iPhones. Google suggests that Apple has lost its innovative edge in the new add. The ads feature animated versions of the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel Fold, who surprisingly become friends despite their rivalry.

The ads cleverly point out the advanced features on the Pixel that iPhone has failed to offer. In one ad called “Plateau,” the iPhone talks about the Pixel’s Astrophotography mode, Call Assist, and 30x Zoom capabilities. It even shows jealousy of the Pixel’s AI.

In a second “Opening Up” ad, the iPhone was left surprised by the Pixel Fold ability to unfold. The iPhone begrudgingly acknowledges the Pixel’s Magic Eraser and VP features, which it has already seen and is jealous of.

The third video shows the iPhone and Pixel taking beach trip together. The ad has been named as “Lifesaver.” In this add, Google emphasizes on the battery capacity of the duo. The video shows iPhone’s battery running low and the Pixel 7 comes to the rescue by sharing its own battery power.

After being revived, the iPhone humorously blames its battery drain on binge-watching a popular show about a friendly soccer coach, referencing “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+.

It’s worth noting that Google often teases Apple for its design choices, sometimes with mixed results.

Samsung and Apple rivalry also ends up in some hilarious ads, could be about the notch or the features.

(Video Credit: Google)

