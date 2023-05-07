Amazon Great Summer Sale: Check attractive offers on smartwatches

The Great Summer Sale is currently live and will continue till 8th May on Amazon. During the sale there are a bunch of smartwatches with attractive offers. We have listed down some smartwatches with a wide range which includes fitness data and crucial daily information.

Advertisement

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen):

Apple Watch offers all the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health and stay safe. The smartwatch offers fitness & sleep tracker, crash detection, heart rate monitor and retina display. It offers water resistant upto 50 metres.

The original price of the Apple watch SE (2nd Gen) is Rs. 29,900. With the great summer sale offer by Amazon the price drops to Rs. Rs 26,400 including bank discounts.

CrossBeats Ignite S5:

CrossBeats Ignite S5 offers maximized comfort with 1.96” Super AMOLED display & 60Hz refresh. The smartphone supports Bluetooth calling and is compatible for voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. It even offers various modes that you can use to track your day to day activities.

The original price of CrossBeats Ignite S5 is Rs. 11,999 which drops to Rs. 3,999 with a discount of 67%.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha:

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha comes with 1.78 AMOLED display, Tru Sync and 60hz refresh rate. Its highlight is that it offers an always-on display functionality without draining your battery. The ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha offers 7-day battery life.

The original price of Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha is Rs 7,999 which drops to Rs 3,299 during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5:

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 offers sleep monitor, alarm clock, activity tracker, stress tracking and heart rate monitor. The Sapphire crystal display comes with waterproof devices delivering strong protection against scratches.

The original price of Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is Rs 33,999 which drops to Rs 19,999 including bank discounts during the sale.

Hammer Stroke:

Hammer Stroke is 1.96″ TFT biggest display smart watch covering every edge possible and providing a crystal-clear resolution of 240*282 pixels with 500 nits brightness that allows a clear vision and easy accessibility even under the sun. It offers a built-in speaker for Bluetooth calling equipped with GPS and up to 5 days of battery life.

The original price of the smartwatch is Rs 6,999. With the great summer sale offer by Amazon the price drops to Rs 1,799.

OnePlus Nord Watch:

The OnePlus Nord Watch offers AMOLED display, an IP68 rating, Bluetooth 5.2 support for voice calls, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 sports modes and 10 days of claimed battery life.

The original price of the smartwatch is Rs 6,999. With the great summer sale offer by Amazon the price drops to Rs 3,999.

beatXP Marv Neo:

beatXP Marv Neo, a fully waterproof device with a large 1.85-inch display offering Bluetooth calling. Talking about battery, a 280mAh unit is provided which claims to deliver 7 days’ usage on a single charge.

The original price of the smartwatch is Rs 6,999 which drops to Rs 999.

Noise Pulse 2 Max:

Noise Pulse 2 Max offers a massive 1.85″ display, Bluetooth calling and even a smart A Smart DND feature. It even provides a 10-day battery which is made to stay with you through your busiest days.

The orginal price of the smartwatch is Rs 6,999 which drops at Rs 1,499 during the Great Summer Amazon Sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE offers enhanced fitness tracking which lets you track 90+ workouts. It has enriched App availability and connectivity with Wear OS which is powered by Samsung. The typical battery usage is up to 40 Hours.

The original price of the smartwatch is Rs 31,999 which drops to Rs 11,691 during the sale.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3:

The ColorFit Ultra 3 holds a vibrant 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a metallic build, Bluetooth calling and gesture control. It offers a 7-day battery life.

The original price of the smartwatch is Rs 8,999. With the great summer sale offer by Amazon the price drops to Rs 4,499 with bank discount.