Great Summer Sale Amazon: Check attractive offers on Bestselling 5G premium smartphones

The Great Summer Sale is currently live and will continue till 8th May on Amazon. During the sale there are a bunch of smartphones that get attractive offer. We have listed down some premium smartphones that are valued for money and also offer 5G connectivity. The smartphones include devices from Samsung, OnePlus and many other reputed brands.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB + 128GB): The regular price of the smartphone is Rs 26,999 while the sale price of the device is Rs 24,999.

The device packs a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. The device sports a triple rear camera set-up which includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front camera is 32MP and clicks amazing selfies.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC powers the phone while the battery of the device is 4,500 mAh.

iPhone 14 (128GB): The regular price of the smartphone is Rs 67,999 while the sale price of the device is Rs 66,999.

The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports 1200 nits peak brightness and has a 60Hz refresh rate. An A15 bionic chipset powers the device.

The device sports a dual rear camera setup which include 12MP primary camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens. The device also has a 12MP front camera for selfie and video calls.

OnePlus 11 5G (8GB + 128GB): The regular price of the smartphone is Rs 56,999 while the sale price of the device is Rs 55,999.

The device gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 3216x 1440 pixels AMOLED display. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz. When it comes to the processor, the device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

iQOO Neo 6 5G (8GB + 128GB): The regular price of the smartphone is Rs 24,999 while the sale price of the device is Rs 23,999.

iQOO Neo 6 is equipped with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support and is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus 10R 5G (8GB + 128GB): The regular price of the smartphone is Rs 30,999 while the sale price of the device is Rs 29,999.

The OnePlus 10R comes with 5G connectivity and has 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and 2MP macro camera with Dual LED Flash along with a 16MP front (Selfie) camera with Sony IMX471. It has a 6.7 inches iris display with 120 Hz refresh rate, resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 394 ppi, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It runs OxygenOS based on Android 12.

