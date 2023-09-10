Youth arrested for misusing Ollywood actress’ photos & videos on YouTube in Odisha

Cuttack: The cyber police has reportedly arrested a youth on charges of misusing an Ollywood actress’ photos and videos on YouTube in Odisha today.

One Sritam Jena of Ghosipura area of Keonjhar district has a YouTube channel named “I am the Indian don official,” where he shares videos which he makes by misusing the videos and photos of several girls including the Ollywood actress. He edits the videos and photos for obscene intent with lot of vulgarity and slang.

After knowing about the misuse of her videos, the concerned actress filed a complaint at the Cuttack Cyber police, following which the accused was arrested.

Jena had been doing such illegal activities since 2021 with the aim to earn money like other YouTubers by sitting at their homes. He is said to have misused the photos and videos of at least 30 girls and women.

The accused was forwarded to the court after his arrest followed by his medical examination, said sources adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.