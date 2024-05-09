Jharsuguda man killed self after shooting wife and minor daughter following huge loss in online gambling

Jharsuguda: Intensifying its probe into the mysterious deaths of three members of a family who were found dead today inside a car in the Lakhanpur area of Jharsuguda district, police has found out that the man killed himself after shooting his wife and minor daughter following a huge loss in online gambling.

While addressing a press meet today, Jharsuguda SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said that from the preliminary investigation police suspect that the man identified as Sujir Ray, was under severe mental agony after suffering huge amount of money in online gambling due to which he took the drastic step.

The SP said that Sujir killed his wife Khusbu Ray and his seven-year-old daughter Arpita Ray before shooting self at his chest.

He further informed that after conducting technical and financial investigation and the mobile call records, police got to know that Sujir was involved in online gambling and was using several Apps. From one of the Apps of his mobile phone, it was found that he lost more than 4.2 lakh.

Besides, Sujir had taken multiple loans from different places and private money lenders and used the money in online gambling,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, police has seized the gun, cartridges and other incriminating materials from the car. Further probe is underway.

Sujir’s younger daughter, who was at home when the incident took place, is unaware of the deaths of his family members.