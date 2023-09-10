Woman attempts to commit suicide along with her son and daughter in Bargarh

Bargarh: A woman along with her daughter and son attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison at Masterpada village of Bargarh district today.

The woman identified as Kumudini Sahu, her son Banshidhar Sahu and daughter Subarna Sahu attempted to end their lives, said sources.

While the exact reason what prompted them to try to kill themselves is yet to be known, it is said that the trio was under severe stress following the death of the head of the family, added the sources.

The sources further said that Kumudini’s husband Arjun Sahu had passed away on September 6.

Some locals rushed the Kumudini, her son and daughter to the Sohela Community Health Centre for treatment. Later, Banshidhar was shifted to the Bargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) as his conditions deteriorated further. But unfortunately, said to have breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the DHH.

Meanwhile, the Sohela police has initiated an investigation into the matter.