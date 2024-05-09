Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases BJD’s election manifesto, promises 100 units of free electricity & BSKY coverage to middle class people; check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik today released party’s manifesto for the upcoming election in the State. He released the manifesto in the presence of senior party leader VK Pandian and others.

In its manifesto, the State ruling party has set specific targets to be achieved through 5T transformative initiatives and make Odisha the No 1 State in the country by 2034.

Here’s the details of BJD’s election manifesto:

The BJD said our youth will write the success story of Odisha. They will be empowered and enriched to write the future of the number one state. A separate budget of 1 lakh crore will be kept for the youth of Odisha for 10 years. This youth budget will be presented at the State Assembly as a climate and gender budget. Thousands of crores of rupees will be spent every year based on the suggestions given by the youth. This will be a first-of-its-kind initiative in the world where the youth can create their identity and the identity of Odisha.

Aannual Nua O scholarship of Rs 14,000 for girls and Rs 12,000 for boys. Around 2 lakh government jobs will be created.

The amount under Swatantra Yuva Udyami will be increased to 2 Lakh from 1 Lakh.

A new University of Technology and Entrepreneurship, State Institute of Fashion Technology and AI University will be established in Odisha. All these initiatives will empower the youth and enable Odisha to take a path of greater growth.

The entire ecosystem will be strengthened for economic growth which will make Odisha one of the top three economically developed states in the country.

Apart from mineral-based industries, the focus will be on new age, technological and new economies including semiconductors, IT industries, artificial intelligence etc. Odisha will be the IT Capital of Eastern India.

We will lead in attracting manufacturing investment 100 places will be focused for eco-friendly tourism. Reputed professional and management institutes will be encouraged to set up campuses in Odisha. All these will be empowered by the youth of Odisha.

Planned urbanization will enhance growth, productivity, creativity and innovation. We will double the urban population in the next 10 years.

Four mega urban clusters are planned to provide good quality infrastructure facilities for the following areas, including Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Khurda-Puri cluster, Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Rourkela cluster, Baripada-Balashiro-Bhadrak cluster and Brahampur-Chhatrapur-Gopalpur cluster.

We will also develop 20 major cities Balangir, Koraput-Jaipur, Bargarh, Rayagada, Bhawanipatna, Paradip, Dhenkanal, Joda-Badbil, Keonjhar, Angul, Malkangari, Nabarangpur, Parlakhemundi, Phulbani, Boudh, Sonpur, Deogarh, Kendrapada and Nayagarh.

These urban clusters will create demand and become centers of economic growth. Puri will be developed as an international city with international airport and other facilities.

LAccMI bus will connect the airport with 20 major cities. Metro will connect Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Puri and Cuttack and will be expanded in phases. We will have special focus on development of West and South Odisha through Biju Economic Corridor.

We will focus on growth with sustainability – meeting the needs of our present and future generations. Energy plays an important role in growth and poverty reduction. A total of 75 percent of households in Odisha consume less than 100 units and another ten percent consume 100 to 150 units. To cover this 85-90 per cent population with energy security, consumers will get zero bill for up to 100 units and discount for fifty units from 100 to 150. This will not only enhance energy security in the state but also encourage responsible use of electricity – a very important factor for sustainable growth.

The middle class of the society plays an important role in Odisha’s growth story. They will be empowered with BSKY coverage, interest subvention on home loans up to Rs 20 lakh, scholarships for children and interest subvention on loans for higher education and affordable transport. Electricity subsidy will also be applicable for middle class families. Reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure on health and education will increase savings. Industrialization and employment generation in both rural and urban areas will instill new hope in the middle class.

Women have always played an important role in Odisha’s growth story and will continue to do so. Odisha will be the first state in the country to provide interest-free loans of up to 15 lakhs. Over the next 5 years, our SHGs will get financial linkages worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and interest of Rs 2500 crore will be returned to them. This will help them fuel their businesses and accelerate their transformation from SHGs to MSMEs.

A total of 20,000 crore government business to be provided to SHGs in the next 10 years Individual women entrepreneurs will be assisted with a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore to provide subsidized loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to start and grow their businesses.

There will be pension for Mission Shakti women. All grassroots women workers, community support workers, and aspirants will also get BSKY coverage and social security pension.

Out-of-pocket spending on health hinders economic growth and basic human rights. Introduction of our flagship scheme BSKY Naveen Card will cover almost all categories. It will gradually include middle class, government employees, contract workers. We can become the lowest spending state for health care in the next 10 years. This health assurance will empower our population and move our state forward.

Inclusion with growth is always our objective. Empowerment of tribals, ST, OBCs and minorities is the highest priority. A total of 10,000 crore over 10 years to provide a grant of Rs 1,00,000 per year to 10,000 ST, SC and OBC youth towards self-employment. Similarly, entrepreneurship among ST, SC and OBC youth will be exempted up to Rs 10,00,000. Priority will be given to Swayam grants. Education and more employment will be promoted with more hostel facilities for OBC, Minority, SC and Tribal students. The benefit scheme will mobilize income from small forest produce collection, mainly encouraging tribals 10 lakh houses will be provided to all eligible families under the Rural Housing Scheme.

Food security is always a guarantee of BJD government. Ration cards will be provided to all eligible families on merit basis, ensuring inclusion of all families. Farmers are the backbone of the state’s food security. The entire ecosystem of agriculture will be strengthened. Free electricity will be provided for agricultural purposes, which will benefit farmers across the state. This will help increase productivity and reduce their burden. Scholarships for children’s education and 25,000 aid for marriage of dependent girls will be continued and expanded. Crop loans up to 1.5 lakh will be interest free. A total of 15,000 will be provided annually to the fishing community to overcome seasonal uncertainty.

Promotion and preservation of our rich culture and language goes hand in hand with economic growth. A corpus of Rs 1000 crore will be set aside as a heritage development fund to preserve our places of worship, heritage sites and places associated with important personalities. Rs100 crores have been earmarked for the development and promotion of Oria as a classical language. During the last 10 years, zero funds have been received from the Central Government for the promotion, dissemination and research of Odia as a classical language. We will again request the Center to include Odissi music in the classical music category and Ho, Mundari and Bhumij in the 8th schedule.

We will set up a center of excellence in Sambalpur University with a corpus fund of Rs 25 crore for the development of the language of West Odisha and research, study and research. As many as hundred schools associated with famous personalities of Odisha will be developed as heritage schools.

Like the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Kalinga Shri and Kalinga Bhushan awards will be presented every year.

Funds will be provided for the conservation of Bhagabata Tungi across the state. This will empower our youth to take pride in their culture, heritage and language and enable them to look forward to the future with confidence.