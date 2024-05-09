Kandhamal Elections: Achyuta Samanta holds mega bike rally ahead of polls

Kandhamal: BJD’s Kandhamal MP candidate Achyuta Samanta held a mega bike rally in various wards of Phulbani Municipality this evening and campaigned for the election.

Along with his supporters and followers with over 100 bikes, Samanta held the bike rally in each and every street of the district headquarter town and talked to the local people to know about their needs and appealed them to vote for him and Naveen Patnaik.

Samanta started the rally from Hotel Kp’s Salunki and marched through Gopala Sahi, Jiringipada, Madikunda Chhaka, Pionpada, Kendupadar, Phulbani Sahi Master Pada and begged for votes.

Along with Samanta, BJD city president Bimal Padhi, BJD student president and many youth workers were part of the mega bike rally.

