Swasti Singh’s gold powers Odisha past 50 medals at the ongoing National Games

Goa: Swasti Singh’s prowess wins Odisha yet another medal at the ongoing 37th edition of the National Games, with the cyclist earning the premier position on the podium at the 75km Mass Start Road Cycling event.

Odisha also bagged their second consecutive silver medal in Women’s Kho-kho at the National Games while the Men’s Kho-kho team also won a silver medal. In the newly introduced discipline of SQAY Martial Art, Odisha’s Kundha Majhi won silver and Minati Sahoo and Dilafroz both won bronze medals in their categories.

Odisha also excelled in Lawn Bowls where the Men’s Fours team and Men’s Singles team won bronze medals as well.

The triumph marks Odisha’s fourth medal in Cycling, adding to their haul of three bronze medals. In Kho-Kho, Odisha’s undefeated streak in the men’s and women’s category came to an end in the finals against reigning champions Maharashtra, they were defeated 26-72 and 40-46 respectively. Kailash Majhi, Sourav Ranjan Maharana, Tarini Prasad Nayak and Narasingha Rana were Odisha’s bronze medal winners in Lawn Bowl Men’s Fours while Lalit Sharma shone in Men’s singles.

