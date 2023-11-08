Passenger train derails in Odisha after hitting cow

Sambalpur: A MEMU passenger train reportedly derailed near Sarala of Odisha’s Sambalpur district after hitting a cow this evening.

The MEMU reportedly derailed while the passenger train was on its way to Sambalpur from Jharsuguda. Though no passenger was injured due to the derailment, a sense of panic and fear gripped them for some time.

Informing about the incident, DGP Fire Services Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi said that no one was injured following the incident. The Odisha Fire team under AFO Sambalpur has already reached the spot.

Meanwhile, the derailed coach has been removed and a second engine is getting the train to Sambalpur station, he added.

