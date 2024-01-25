Stunt ends in tragedy as youths die after falling from bike in Odisha

Cuttack: Stunt ended in tragedy as two youths died reportedly after falling from bike in Odisha’s Cuttack district today. The deceased have been identified as Nihar Ranjan Pradham and Satyabrat Ram.

According to reports, Nihar and Satyabrat were going to Mahanga area after writing their exam today. They were allegedly going at high speed and were doing stunts. However, the rider lost control over the bike when they reached near Gobindpur under Tangi police station limits on National Highway-16. Both of them were crushed into the ground died on the spot.

The locals rescued the bodies of the deceased students and took them to the nearby hospital. Later, police arrived in the health centre and started an investigation after sending the mortal remains to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for postmortem.