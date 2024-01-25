Adivasi Mela 2024 to begin from tomorrow, here’s all you need to know about the annual event

Bhubaneswar: The Adivasi Mela 2024 will begin from tomorrow at Adivasi Ground in Unit-I area of the State Capital City. The annual event will conclude on February 5 as it is slated to be held for 11 days this year.

Adivasi Mela is a platform where the citizens of the city meet the tribals and get to know about their house (life-size Adivasi Gaon is being made), life, lifestyle, culture, crafts, agricultural products and so on.

Members from Kutia Kandha, Santhal, Paudi Bhuyan, Hill Khadia and Mankirdia, Juanga Munda, Gadaba, Dongria Kandha, Lanjia Saora, Bonda and Chuktia Bhunjia communities will take part in Adivasi Mela 2024.

A cultural program will also be held every evening. As many as 39 cultural groups are scheduled to perform beautiful tribal dances from January 26 to February 1 while a Bhajan Sandhya will be organised on January 30, and a drama by the SC/ST Development Department Cultural Association on February 2. Likewise, different tribal communities will also organised multilingual dramas from February 3 to February 5.