Scanner of Commissionerate Police on regular traffic violators

Bhubaneswar: Beware regular traffic violators, all the people who have more than five e-challans shall be under the scanner of the Commissionerate Police.

Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi said there have been several instances where several e-challans go unpaid. Most violators do not bother to deposit the fine.

The police Commissioner further added that the violators continue to drive without caring about traffic rules. So, steps need to be taken to prevent this any further.

He said that steps shall be taken very soon to collect fines or lodge a police complaint against regular offenders.

Further, the CP Soumendra further informed, that strict rules and action shall be taken against those who have violated traffic rules more than 5 times.

It is noteworthy that, if the violators still do not comply, necessary action will be taken against them as per law.

This has been decided after the fact that there has been a considerable rise in the number of traffic related offences.

