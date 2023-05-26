Metro railway project work in Odisha to start before 2023 end

Bhubaneswar: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been called in as a consultant for the Metro railway project work in Odisha.

The DMRC has been requested to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the metro railway project in Odisha.

The Housing and Urban Development Minister, Usha Devi on Friday informed about the above progress in the Odisha metro railway work.

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik had given his official approval to the project on Utkal Diwas that is April 1, 2023.

Earlier on April 25, a city coordination committee meeting was conducted in BDA on Monday. The recently formed City Coordination Committee (CCC) focuses on instilling best practices and integration between various departments.

City agencies working towards making the state capital far more liveable. The meeting focussed on various preparatory and planning works related to the proposed Metro in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read: Metro Preparations Begin In Full Swing In Bhubaneswar