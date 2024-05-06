Petrol and diesel price: Rates drop slightly in Bhubaneswar on May 6

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel have dropped slightly in Odisha’s capital city in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On May 6, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.92 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.50 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the rates of fuel have also dropped slightly in the last 24 hours. On May 6, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.14 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.72 per litre.

Rates of petrol in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.92  per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar

