OJEE 2024 examination begins today in Odisha, to conclude on May 10

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2024 has begun today in the state and will conclude on May 10.

OJEE 2024 will be conducted various centres in and outside Odisha. There will be as many as 57 centres in the state, while, three centres outside at Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi.

It is worth mentioning here that the registrations for the OJEE 2024 will start from January 25 and the last date is March 25, 2024.

According to official reports, as many as 65,742 students will write the examination to get enrolled into different engineering and other professional courses offered in the state.

The entrance exams will be conducted for admission into B.Pharm, MCA, M.Sc. (Comp. Sc), MBA, Int. MBA, B. CAT, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech, B.Pharm courses in government and private universities and colleges of Odisha.

The exam will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode on 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 May, 2024. Shift 1 will commence at 9 am to continue for 2 hours till 11 am while the shift 2 will begin at 12.30 pm to continue till 2.30 pm. The shift 3 will begin at 4.30 pm to continue till 6.30 pm.