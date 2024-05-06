Bus overturns in Odisha’s Subarnapur district, 40 passengers narrowly escape, 2 injured

Subarnapur: At least 40 passengers narrowly escaped a major mishap while 2 others were injured after the bus they were on board overturned in Odisha’s Subarnapur district. The incident occurred on National Highway Number 57 near Khambasiripali of the district.

According to sources, the bus was en route from Bhubaneswar to Patnagarh of Balangir district, when it lost control and overturned. Two people were injured in the accident while 40 passengers narrowly escaped a major mishap.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance earlier, over 20 people were injured after a bus overturned after falling from a bridge in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. The incident occurred near a river bride under Balikuda police limits of the district.

According to sources, the bus carrying over 20 people including 10 women and 7 children was en route from a marriage function in Dhanurbelari to Budhisahi of Balikuda. The injured were immediately rescued and were rushed to the nearby hospital.

