Shocking! 4 minors gangrape 19-year-old, upload video on social media

Ramgarh: In a shocking incident, as many as four minors have allegedly committed a gangrape in Jharkhand. A 19-year-old was the victim and the video was uploaded on social media.

According to reports, the entire incident reads almost like a story out of a movie. Four minors aged between 14 to 17 have been booked for raping a 19-year-old girl in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, said sources.

The said gangrape in Jharkhand did not end at that, the minors have posted the video of the entire act on social media. Sources say that the entire information in this regard was provided by a policeman. He further informed that the entire act had taken place on April 21. The victim had not filed a complaint fearing social stigma.

But later, she mustered the courage and filed a complaint with the nearest police station. She narrated her entire ordeal. She further informed the police that the entire act had been filmed. She also said that she had been threatened by the minors that the video will be uploaded on social media if she complained to the police.

A police official investigating the case said that all the four involved in the gangrape in Jharkhand were minors aged between 14 years to 17 years. They have been found and detained by the police.