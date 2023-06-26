Odisha: Major bus accident in Berhampur; 12 dead, 6 injured

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a local mini bus collided head-on with OSRTC bus in Berhampur claiming lives of nearly 12 people. The incident has come to the fore from Digaahandi area of Odisha’s Ganjam district.

According to sources, a family from Khandadeuli village under Patapur police limit went to leave the bride at groom’s place at Berhampur. While returning home after the marriage party, the mini bus they were travelling in had a head-on collision with OSRTC bus coming from the opposite side. Following the collision, the mini-bus over-turned. The mishap claimed the lives of nearly 11 people and six others were critically injured.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. They were later shifted to the MKCG hospital in Berhampur. The passengers of the OSRTC bus were not injured but the state of the driver is said to be critical. The accident reportedly took place at 1.00 am at night.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter. The deceased include two minors, four women and six men of the same family. However, the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.