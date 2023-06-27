Odisha: Body of woman found hanging in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a woman was found hanging inside a house in Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar. The incident has come to the fore from Chintamaniswar Jena Colony in the Capital city.

The deceased woman has been identified as J.K Milan. According to reports, Milan had taken loan from a Self Help Group, but failed to repay it. Before hanging self, she reportedly sent her two sons out of the house.

It is suspected that, as she failed to repay the loan, she decided to end her life.

On being informed, Laxmisagar police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.