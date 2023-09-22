Minor girl gang raped in Balasore, turns critical after drinking poison

Balasore: In a tragic incident a minor girl was allegedly gang raped in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday. More than that following the incident the victim girl reportedly drank poison. As a result, she has turned critical and has been admitted to hospital.

As per reports, the girl was allegedly gang raped in the Golden Hotel under Chandipur Police Station limit. It has been learnt that Police have already identified four persons including the manager of the hotel. They are likely to be nabbed soon. The hotel has been sealed following the incident.

Further, it has been reported that the victim minor girl drank poison following the incident. She has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Further probe of the case is underway.