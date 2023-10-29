First time! Mercury dipped to below 20 degrees this October in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: There has been a sharp decline in the minimum temperature across Odisha as several parts of the state experienced early morning chill.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Phulbani and G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

For the first time this October in Bhubaneswar, the mercury dipped to below 20 degrees, while Cuttack recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degree Celsius.

Moderate to dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Koraput, and Bhadrak.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the maximum temperature observed a fall at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha.

While there will be no overall change in the weather conditions in the next couple of days, some parts of Odisha are likely to experience light rain for three days from November 1.

Several areas are likely to experience light rain from November 1-3 under the influence of the eastward movement of waves on Bay of Bengal.

The weather agency has forecast light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at one or two places in Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Khurda, Kandhamal, Rayagada on November 1 with little change in the weather during the subsequent two days.