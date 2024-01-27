Farmer teaching students without remuneration in Govt school of Odisha, watch

Jajpur: A farmer has been reportedly teaching lessons to students of Class VIII to X in a Government school in Jajpur district of Odisha without any remuneration. The school is not a fully added school which has scarcity of teachers. Hence, the farmer has been taking classes there honourarily.

Meet Kulamani Nayak from Indaroi under Erabanka panchayat in Jajpur district. He has set an example for his noble work of educating students without any remuneration at a Government School.

He was a meritorious science student. Hence, after completion of studies he took up farming in his garden and it proved successful.

Later, after knowing about scarcity of teachers in the school near his house, he volunteered to teach the students. And since then he is providing lessons to the student of Class VIII to X.

Nayak was a brilliant student since childhood. He has completed academic education up to +3 in Science stream. Yet he then had to stop studies due to lack of money.

Soon he decided to make his livelihood by farming vegetable. Accordingly, he did vegetable farming. Yet, there was not much profit in this farming as expected.

Hence he started to find ways. Once he learned about berry farming of Thailand from YouTube. He came to know that it is a profitable crop.

After 2 years, he started his own venture on this. These days he is farming 3 to 4 types of berries in one and half acres of land with the aim of preserving the biodiversity. He has harvested Thailand berry, Kashmir apple etc. Since fertilizers and chemicals are not used in this, his products are completely bio-diversified and organic.

His college-going son is also helping him in this endeavour. He is teaching mathematics and science at the nearby Hanumanji High School and Banamali Brahmachari Girls High School.

Every day from 10 am to 2 pm, he teaches students of classes 8th to 10th in the school. These schools are not fully aided schools and there is a shortage of teachers. But Kulmani has taken that responsibility upon his shoulders and continues his efforts to shape the future of his village students by teaching without salary.

Along with this, he also aims to open a free coaching center.

Due to such work, he has got recognition as a successful farmer as well as an ideal teacher in his region. Such efforts of Kulmani have made the entire region proud and his work has been praised.