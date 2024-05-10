Actress Neha Dhupia wishes husband Angad Bedi on anniversary, calls him “love of life” in emotional note

Actress Neha Dhupia, on her 6th marriage anniversary, penned a romantic post for the “love” of her life, Angad Bedi. She said that she would live her “adventurous life” over and over again with him.

Neha took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of pictures from her beautiful married life with Angad and their children.

The actress shared the pictures with the caption: “To the love of my life… look how far we have come thru the friendship, the fights, and the freestyle swimming in open waters… thru the laughs, the victories, and the losses… thru the impulsive travels, the unplanned date nights, and the late-night chats till the wee hours of the morning…”

“Thru the workouts, the midnight snacking, your annoying phone habits, and your ability to watch the same match and movie over n over n over again. Thru our gorgeous, adorable, extremely squishable babies and, of course, through this adventure called life,” she added.

Neha concluded by saying: “I would do it over n over n over again with you and only you! Here’s to us! SIX YEARS BABY #happyanniversary my love @angadbedi.”

Neha and Angad got married in 2018 in a private Anand Karaj ceremony. They welcomed their firstborn, Mehr, in November 2018.

The couple had their second child, a son, in 2021, whom they named Guriq Dhupia Bedi.