Fake medicine supply case: Two accused surrender before Police in Cuttack

Cuttack: Two accused who were allegedly involved in the fake ‘Telma 40’ Blood Pressure medicine supply surrendered before the Purighat Police in Cuttack today.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Syal and Sanjay Jalal, the owners of VR Drug Agency and Puja Enterprises.

As per reports, both the accused will be interrogated by the police to get more evidence regarding the fake medicine supply case.

It is to be noted that the Cuttack District Chemist and Druggist Association had taken stern steps against the two fake drug suppliers by cancelling their license and membership.

On Thursday, the Drug Control team had conducted raids in several places of Cuttack and busted the fake distribution of the medicines.

According to preliminary investigation, the fake medicines were being supplied to Cuttack from Gaya in Bihar and Bengaluru.

To probe further into the matter, two teams of Drug Control have been formed to visit the places from where the fake medicines were being supplied, said sources.