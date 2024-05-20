Below Header Govt Ad

Four of family killed as Hyva Truck hits bike in Dhenkanal

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Hyva Truck hits bike in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, four of a family including father, mother, son and daughter were killed after the bike on which they were traveling was hit by a hyva truck in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district today.

The accident took place at Tolarpasi village under Nihalprasad police station limits of the district this afternoon.

While the couple died on the spot, their son and daughter were declared dead by the doctor at Gandia-based Sriram Chandra Bhanj Medical after they were rushed by some locals for treatment.

While the identity of one of the deceased persons (son) is yet to be known, the three other members have been identified as Govind Deo (30), Suni Deo (28) and Purnima Deo (7). They are said to be residents of Phulajhari village of the district.

A team of cops from the Nihalprasad police station reached the spot after getting information about the tragic accident and started a probe. They have initiated a search operation to trace the driver of the Hyva Truck who managed to flee from the spot after causing the accident.

