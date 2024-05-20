Man stabbed to death in Bargarh over ‘past enmity’

Bargarh: An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by a group of unidentified persons near Sarsara village under Bargarh Sadar police station limits on Monday.

A group of unidentified persons reportedly waylaid one Biswanath Mirdha while he was reportedly carrying some voters to the Government Primary School in Sarsara village to cast their votes in the booth.

Soon, the unidentified persons started a heated argument with Biswanath over some unknown reasons following which one of them stabbed him with a sharpen weapon.

Some people rescued Biswanath in a critical condition and admitted him at Bargarh Town Hospital for treatment. But unfortunately, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

A tension prevailed in the area as some locals claimed it to be a fallout of political enmity. However, Northern Division IG Himanshu Lal and Bargarh SP P.S Meena, who reached the spot after getting information about the murder, refuted such allegation after their preliminary probe and pacified the people.

“There is no any political link to the murder. It was purely due to their personal and past enmity and they fought under the influence of alcohol and stabbed Biswanath with a sharp weapon,” said the SP.

Odisha CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal also denied the allegation of political violence in the area and its link with the murder case.

