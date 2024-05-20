Below Header Govt Ad

Man stabbed to death in Bargarh over ‘past enmity’

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
man killed over past enmity in bargarh

Bargarh: An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by a group of unidentified persons near Sarsara village under Bargarh Sadar police station limits on Monday.

A group of unidentified persons reportedly waylaid one Biswanath Mirdha while he was reportedly carrying some voters to the Government Primary School in Sarsara village to cast their votes in the booth.

Soon, the unidentified persons started a heated argument with Biswanath over some unknown reasons following which one of them stabbed him with a sharpen weapon.

Some people rescued Biswanath in a critical condition and admitted him at Bargarh Town Hospital for treatment. But unfortunately, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

A tension prevailed in the area as some locals claimed it to be a fallout of political enmity. However, Northern Division IG Himanshu Lal and Bargarh SP P.S Meena, who reached the spot after getting information about the murder, refuted such allegation after their preliminary probe and pacified the people.

“There is no any political link to the murder. It was purely due to their personal and past enmity and they fought under the influence of alcohol and stabbed Biswanath with a sharp weapon,” said the SP.

Odisha CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal also denied the allegation of political violence in the area and its link with the murder case.

Also Read: Four Of Family Killed As Hyva Truck Hits Bike In Dhenkanal

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11525 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.