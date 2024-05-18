Odisha Police removes 249 offensive posts, videos on social media

Bhubaneswar: Taking action against offensive social media posts, Commissionerate Police on Saturday took steps to remove as many as 249 offensive posts and videos from different social media platforms.

As per reports, the list includes 68 posts from Facebook, 144 posts from Instagram and 37 posts from X platform (formerly Twitter) that have been removed.

Reportedly, as many as 110 complaints had been lodged by general people in this connection. Besides, Commissionerate Police took suo moto action to remove the rest of the offensive posts.

It is to be noted that so far four cases have been lodged related to politically disputed social media posts. A special cyber team has been formed to keep an eye on such offensive posts – informed Police commissioner Sanjeev Panda.

