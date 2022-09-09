After Cuttack, crackdown on fake medicine suppliers in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A day after raiding pharmaceutical distributors in Cuttack City over the allegation of manufacturing and sale of spurious drugs, several teams of the Directorate of Drugs Control (DDC) conducted raids on different medicine stores in Bhubaneswar today and inspected the stock of two particular medicines.

According to sources, the DDC teams under the leadership of three Drugs Inspectors conducted raids at different medicine stores and collected samples of Telma 40 and Telma AM medicines, which were allegedly manufactured and sold by a fake pharmaceutical company in the name of Gelmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The samples of the Telma 40 and Telma AM medicines, which are prescribed for patients suffering from hypertension and heart disease, will be sent to the concerned company for laboratory testing to ascertain whether these medicines are spurious or not, added the sources.

The source further states that the entire stock of these medicines will be seized and legal action will be taken as per the law if the test report confirms the medicines are spurious.

It is to be noted here that acting on the allegation, the DDC officials conducted raids at 12 places, including Manikaghosh Bazaar, Badambadi, Banka Bazaar and Mangalabag yesterday.