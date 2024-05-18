Old man critical after being attacked by elephant in Odisha’s Khordha district

Begunia: In a sad incident, an old man sustained critical injury on Saturday after being attacked by an elephant in Khordha district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Ogalpur village under Deuli panchayat in Begunia area.

The victim has been identified as Baikuntha Routray of Ogalpur village.

As per reports, today afternoon when the old man was on the way to his cashew garden, an elephant attacked him on the way. As some locals witnessed it they rushed into the spot and rescued the old man from the elephant.

The victim was then rushed to the hospital in Khurda. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment.

It is to be noted that for the last few days as many as five elephants have been wreaking havoc in the area.

