Goods train derails near Chhatrapur station in Odisha’s Ganjam

Odisha
By Himanshu
Goods train derails near Chhatrapur

Berhampur: A goods train reportedly derailed on Saturday evening near Chhatrapur Railway Station in Ganjam district of Odisha. Running of trains from Berhampur to Khordha has been affected due to this mishap.

As per reports, as many as three wagons of the goods train derailed on the rail line. After getting information about the mishap, Railway Department officers reached the spot and analysed the cause of the derailment.

So far it has not been confirmed from where the Goods train was going to which destination. On the other hand, trains running from Berhampur to Khordha have been stopped for the time being.

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

