Over 1.8 million mobile connections might be disconnected in India, Know why

Be aware smartphone users, your mobile connection might get discounted anytime soon. According to sources, the telecom providers in the country might disconnect over 1.8 million mobile connections at once in an effort to combat the growing cybercrimes and online fraud.

It will be done as part of the government’s first nationwide operation to combat cybercrime and online fraud. This information came following a thorough investigation by a number of law enforcement agencies on financial fraud and cybercrimes done using mobile networks.

The law enforcement agencies found that a single handset was used with thousands of mobile connections in many cases of cybercrimes. At that time over 28,220 mobile phones were deactivated and more than two million mobile connections were rechecked as per a request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on May 9.

With the more number of non-verified mobile ocnnections, the cybercrimes had also increased at that time. According to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), the digital financial victims lost Rs 10,319 crore in 2023. Meanwhile, over 694,000 complaints were filed about financial frauds in 2023, said a study by the parliamentary standing committee on finance.

According to officials, the fraudsters often utalize the method of switching to evade the notice of telecom companies and law enforcement authorities. The fraudsters usually utilise SIM cards from other telecom circles and often switch the SIM and phone combinations while committing cybercrimes.

For example, they use an SIM of West Bengal circle in Odisha or Mumbai or in other place and they make fewer outgoing calls and then change the SIM as too many outgoing calls from the same number would get detected by telco systems

About 200,000 SIM cards were deactivated by carriers last year as part of an earlier probe into their suspected participation in cybercrimes.