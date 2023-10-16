Ex Police ASI convicted in vigilance case in Sundergarh, gets rigorous imprisonment

Udayanath Swain, the ex-ASI of Police (Retired) of Balinga Out-post was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance in Sundergarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years.

Sundergarh: Udayanath Swain, the ex-ASI of Police (Retired) of Balinga Out-post under Hemgir police station in Sundergarh district was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance in Sundergarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on him and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988.

Swain was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundergarh TR No.16/2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant to help him in a Police case.

The court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and payment of fine of Rs 2,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Udayanath Swain (Retired) following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

