IMD issues weather warning for five days in Odisha, check

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here in Bhubaneswar today issued a warning for Odisha for the next five days.

According to the weatherman, the highest maximum temperature of 36.2°C was recorded at Chandbali and Paradip and the lowest minimum temperature of 17.0°C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 17.10.2023):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 17.10.2023 to 8.30 AM of 18.10.2023):

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 18.10.2023 to 8.30 AM of 19.10.2023):

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Puri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.10.2023 to 8.30 AM of 20.10.2023):

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 20.10.2023 to 8.30 AM of 21.10.2023):