Did man kill meter reader in Ganjam over electricity bill?

Bhanjanagar: An old man killed a meter reading employee recently in a village of Ganjam district. Following the incident, the villagers got angry and beat up the accused old man.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and rescued the accused. However, by then, he was seriously injured. Accordingly, he was first sent to a local hospital and then to Berhampur hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, the meter reading employees union staged protest before the Bhanjnagar Electricity Office. The union workers demanded compensation and a job for a family member of the deceased.

After getting assurance of meeting the demands, the meter reading employees union withdrew from the movement.

As per reports, the power company has assured to provide Rs. 15 lakh as insurance, Rs. 1 lakh as compensation and Rs. 25 thousand for cremation.

Here is the whole incident. As per reports, on Monday morning, Laxminarayan went to Kupati village under Galeri Police Outpost of Ganjam district for meter reading.

While taking meter readings in the house of Govinda Sethi in that village, Govinda brutally attacked and killed Laxminarayan with a sharp weapon. Then the villagers attacked Govinda.

Why Govinda got angry? Why was he so angry that he did not hesitate to kill Laxminarayan?

At first, it was said that Govinda committed the crime over the electricity bill. However, it has been known that, the amount of electricity bill incurred during the incident is not available on the departmental website. That means it is not clear what the amount was in the latest bill.

According to the information obtained from the department, the electricity bill of the accused Gobinda Sethi’s house was 27 rupees in January, 25 rupees in February, 26 rupees in March, 207 rupees in May, 99 rupees in June and 146 rupees in July. All bills have also been paid. But this month’s electricity bill is not clear yet. So it will be clear only after the investigation whether anything has really happened regarding the electricity bill or not.

On the other hand, according to the villagers, Govinda had a fight with his brother the previous day. He was very much angry. However, now only Govinda can explain the real reason behind killing Laxminarayan.

Whatever may be the reason, Govinda’s anger destroyed a family. The life of meter reader Laxminarayan ended prematurely. Everyone knows him as a good man. Lakshmi Narayan died while on duty.