Commissionerate Police’s Safe City Drive continues, 22 defaulters detained

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police continued it safe city drive and detained as many as 22 defaulters for violating the public rules.

According to reports, the IIC of Khandagiri PS with his officers, Team 60 and CTS Force conducted the special Enforcement Drive against Khati places as well as open drinking and detained the defaulters for verification follow up legal action with OUP Fine.

“For ensuring zero tolerance towards open drinking and Khati in residential areas and to share any information about street crime, a WhatsAppp number 7077798111 has been issued by Bhubaneswar Police to provide information. The identity of the person will be kept secret,” said the city police.

