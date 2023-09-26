Complaint lodged against teacher for brutally beating student in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A police complaint has been lodged against a teacher in Kendrapara district of Odisha for beating a student brutally. The incident took place in Chandan Nagar under Aul Police Station limits.

The teacher has been identified as Gopabandhu Behera.

As per reports, today afternoon Subham Barik, a Class X student of the Chandan Nagar High School became critical after the teacher allegedly beat him brutally. When the student had gone outside he saw that the teacher was consuming alcohol.

As he then asked the teacher why he is consuming alcohol the teacher reportedly became angry and beat the student with the help of a wooden stick. As a result the student fainted. After he became normal, he returned home and informed about it to the family members.

Later, his family members admitted the student to the Community Health Centre in Aul and lodged a complaint with Police regarding the incident against the teacher.

It has been complained that the teacher beat the student in an inebriated state for which he has sustained grievous injury in his hand.