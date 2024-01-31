Cold wave subsides in Odisha as night temperature rises by 2-3 degrees, rain likely from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The night temperature in most places of Odisha has increased by two to three degrees Celsius, which has caused the cold wave to subside by a large margin in the state.

Meanwhile, a high-pressure area is active above the Bay of Bengal, which might bring rainfall to the state from tomorrow.

Under the influence of the high pressure, some places of the state will likely receive rainfall, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre.

As per the prediction, some places of 7 districts of the state including Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Balasore, and Bhadrak, will receive light rainfall tomorrow.

Apart from the cold, and rain, the state is also witnessing dense fog due to the flow of warm vaporfull wind.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have seen less cold and fog today.

Also Read: Doctors Conduct Rare Surgery At KIMS Hospital In Bhubaneswar