Doctors conduct rare surgery at KIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital in Bhubaneswar achieved another milestone in providing better and more sophisticated healthcare as the doctors successfully conducted a rare surgery on a patent.

According to reports, a tumor weighing four and a half kilogram has been removed from a woman’s chest through surgery due to the efforts of doctors of the hospital.

The woman had been suffering from chest pain and difficulty in breathing for the past two years. There was pain for years. She consulted many hospitals for this but did not get any results. Later, she consulted doctors of KIMS.

An examination revealed a large tumor in her chest and the doctor assured her that it could be surgically removed. KIMS Associate Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery Dr. Chandan Kumar Ray Mohapatra and Professor of General Surgery Subrata Sahu played a major role in this surgery.

In the surgical team, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology Dr. Jogamaya Patnaik, Cardiac Anesthesia Consultant Dr. Ashok Kumar Badamali and Dr. Jnana Ranjan Mishra were also involved.

The combined efforts of all the doctors made it possible to successfully remove the largest breast tumor. The patient’s health status is stable after surgery.

Meanwhile, KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta congratulated the doctor who conducted the surgery successfully.

