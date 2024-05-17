Unbelievable yet true, soon you can operate all Apple devices just with your eyes

Apple this week announced new accessibility features in celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day. “These new features will make an impact in the lives of a wide range of users, providing new ways to communicate, control their devices, and move through the world,” said Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s Senior Director of Global Accessibility Policies and Initiatives in a statement released by Apple on its official website.

These functions include Eye Tracking, a function designed for users with disabilities to control their iPad and iPhone with their eyes, and setup will be quick and easy, as users only need to use the front camera for a few seconds to calibrate it, said Apple.

In addition to Eye Tracking, Apple has designed more accessibility functions that also combine the Power of Apple hardware and software, harnessing Apple silicon, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Music Haptics is a new way for deaf and partial hearing loss users to experience music on iPhone. With this accessibility feature enabled, the iPhone’s Taptic Engine reproduces refined touches, textures, and vibrations in the music’s audio.

Another new accessibility feature designed by Apple is Vocal Shortcuts. With this function, users will be able to assign custom expressions that Siri can understand to initiate shortcuts and complete complex tasks.

Vocal Shortcuts gives users the option to enhance speech recognition for a wider range of speech, this function uses on-device machine learning to recognize users’ speech patterns. These features are designed for users with acquired or progressive conditions that affect speech. These features provide a level of customization and control based on features available in IOS 17.5 for users who cannot speak or are at risk of losing their speech.

New features also include Vehicle Motion Cues, a new experience for iPad and iPhone that helps reduce motion sickness for passengers in moving vehicles. New updates to Carplay, which now has voice control allowing deaf or hearing-impaired drivers or passengers to activate alerts to be notified about car horns and sirens. And for colorblind users, visual features are added that make CarPlay easier to use.

In addition to these, new accessibility functions were designed for VisionOS, and additional updates to VoiceOver, Magnifier, Braille Screen Input, Live Speech, Switch Control, Personal Voice, and Voice Control.