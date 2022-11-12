Chhatisa Nijoga writes letter to CM Naveen Patnaik to take action against Rationalists

Puri: The duel between the Rationalist and Ritualists has gained one more momentum, as the Chhatisa Nijoga of Puri Shri mandir has written a letter to CM Naveen Patnaik to take action against Rationalists here in Odisha today.

Chhatisa Nijoga has also demanded to take serious action against the rationalist and if any step is not taken sooner, a situation of law and order might raise, wrote the Nayak of Chhatisa Nijoga Patajogi Janardhan Mohapatra.

The letter further mentioned that, the rationalists ate chicken biriyani on Solar and Lunar eclipses, which disrespected the religious sentiments of the Odisha people. Besides, they had also given derogatory remarks about offering Chicken and rice to lord Jagannath as food offerings.

After such kind of derogatory remarks, protests were staged in different parts of Odisha. Accordingly, the Chhatisa Nijoga wrote to the CM for strict action against the Rationalist for hurting the beliefs and religious sentiments of the Odia people.