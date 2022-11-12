ASO exam aspirants move to Orissa HC over irregularities in the selection process

Cuttack: Several Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exam aspirants who appeared in the exam and alleged irregularities in the exam process moved to the Orissa High Court here in Odisha today.

According to sources, several applicants who did not qualify in the written test have alleged misconduct in the process, to address their demands the aspirants have registered a case in the High Court of Odisha regarding the irregularities in the selection process.

It is to be noted, a few days ago the ASO written exam results were declared, as many as 1104 aspirants passed the written exam test. Besides, the document verification of the passed candidates is scheduled to be held from November 14 to 18 2022.