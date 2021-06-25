BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 declared; Check Class 10 Board Exam Result Details Here

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha announced the annual Matric Examination Results 2021 on Saturday.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash published the results at the office of the Board of Secondary Education.

Out of the total 5,74,125 examinees, as many as 5,62,010 students including 2,80, 351 boys and 2,81, 658 girls have passed the Odisha Matric exam. While the regular pass percentage is 97.89%, the ex-regular pass percentage is 88%.

A total of 549,125 students from 836 schools had filled their forms for the regular Matric exam. However, 412 students did not appear for the pre-board exam.

This year, not a single school in the State recorded ‘zero’ result.

Here are BSE Odisha Matric Result 2021 grade-wise:

Candidates can check their results by clicking on the official website bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 6 pm onwards.

This is how you can check BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2021 online:

Log on to the official website- bseodisha.ac.in or www.bseodisha.nic.in

Click on the link- Odisha Matric Exam Results 2021

Enter your exam roll number and other details.

Now click on the submit button to see BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021

Click on the download option to get the scorecard for future reference.

This is how you check the BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2021 through SMS: